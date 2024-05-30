Ethics complaint filed against Rep. Emily O'Brien for alleged violations of North Dakota Constitution

May 29—GRAND FORKS — An ethics complaint has been filed against Grand Forks state Rep. Emily O'Brien for allegedly lobbying while serving as a member of the Legislature.

The complaint was filed with the North Dakota Ethics Commission, claiming O'Brien violated Article 14 of the North Dakota Constitution.

The complaint, filed on Tuesday, May 28 by Dustin Gawrylow of the North Dakota Watchdog Network, alleges O'Brien engaged in lobbying efforts to help pass a sales tax exemption for the bioscience industry. Article 14 says legislators cannot be lobbyists while serving and for two years after serving. The complaint alleges O'Brien failed to disclose her position as chief operating officer for the Bioscience Association of North Dakota during the 2023 legislative session.

"She has utilized her ability to introduce bills and promote bills as a legislator to advocate for bills specifically benefiting her association, her industry and her industry association members," Gawrylow said. "To me, it looks like it's more of a cut-and-dry question as far as the constitutionality of a legislator acting as a lobbyist."

Gawrylow's organization, the North Dakota Watchdog Network, advocates for transparency in government and smaller government.

In the complaint, Gawrylow wrote that he believes it appears O'Brien has been "less than transparent" regarding her role as COO for the Bioscience Association of North Dakota.

"In her testimony on HB 1455, which created a sales tax exemption for the bioscience industry (of which she was the prime sponsor), she failed to disclose her role with the Bioscience Association of North Dakota which appears to seek to be the trade association for the bioscience industry in North Dakota," he wrote. "Article 14 Section 2 Subsection 2 of the North Dakota Constitution clearly states in plain English: 'An elected public official may not be a lobbyist while holding office or for two years after holding office.' The question raised here is whether being a prime sponsor of a bill absolves a legislator of disclosing his/her connection to the company, industry, or trade association if said bill directly benefits a company, industry, or trade association that said legislators derives their income."

Most recently, Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck,

was convicted of a misdemeanor and sentenced to community service

stemming from an ethics complaint. Dockter was found to have a conflict-of-interest violation in the North Dakota Attorney General's Office and Department of Health building lease deal. O'Brien, who was on a legislative committee that reviewed the building deal, disputed the verdict, saying "I don't agree with the guilty charge whatsoever," according to

a North Dakota Monitor story.

O'Brien did not return the Herald's request for comment.