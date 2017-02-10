Ethics Committee Urged To Take Action Against Kellyanne Conway

A bipartisan letter addressed to Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub Jr. called for disciplinary action against Donald Trump's counselor for promoting Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.

President Donald Trump’s White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is under the scanner once again after she publicly promoted Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. Some members of the House Oversight Committee urged the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) Thursday to recommend disciplinary action against her.

“Go buy Ivanka's stuff...I’m going to go get some myself today,” Conway told Fox News in an interview. “I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody.”

The bipartisan letter by Republican Jason Chaffetz and ranking democrat Elijah Cummings, addressed to OGE Director Walter Shaub Jr., said the comments by the counselor “violate the ethical principles for federal employees and are unacceptable.”

They wrote that Conway’s statement could be taken as an “explicit endorsement and advertisement of Ivanka Trump’s personal business activities.”

Chaffetz and Cummings called on Shaub to use the power vested in him to “recommend to the head of the officer’s or employee’s agency that appropriate disciplinary action (reprimand, suspension, demotion, or dismissal) be brought against the officer or employee,” especially since it was a case representing an “inherent conflict of interest” for President Trump, whose daughter’s line was being promoted.

The OGE did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

During a press briefing Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked whether Conway had crossed an ethical line, to which he responded: “She has been counseled on that subject, and that's it.”

No further details were provided.

Trump also face flak Wednesday for using his position to attack the department store chain Nordstrom after it dropped his daughter’s clothing line following massive protests. The company, however, has maintained that the brand was dropped because of its poor performance.

To avoid such complications, Ivanka had said she would step away from her company after Trump took office.

