Ethics Committee is investigating new allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., questions Attorney General Merrick Garland during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Department of Justice, June 4, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Ethics Committee in an unusual public statement Tuesday confirmed it is reviewing several allegations against the congressman. The committee said it is investigating whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, whether he accepted improper gifts and whether he sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct. Four other allegations are no longer being investigated. | Jacquelyn Martin

The House Ethics Committee launched its investigation against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., three years ago. Despite some disruptions in the review process, the committee issued a public update Thursday to clear the record.

After conducting dozens of witness interviews, issuing at least 25 subpoenas, and reviewing thousands of documents, the committee said it will continue pursuing some allegations while dropping others. The press release also said the Ethics Committee “identified additional allegations that merit review.”

ABC News reported Wednesday that at least half of the individuals interviewed were women who allege they were at parties with Gaetz. These events were paid for by Joel Greenberg, Gaetz’s friend, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2022 over 33 criminal charges, including sex trafficking, stalking and theft. Investigators also have the Florida congressman’s Venmo transaction records.

The scope of the committee’s investigations now includes whether he “engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.”

The committee is not taking any action against the allegations related to Gaetz sharing inappropriate photos or videos on the House floor, misusing state identification efforts, and using campaign funds for personal use.

“The committee notes that the mere fact of an investigation into these allegations does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” the press release concluded.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied the allegations. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said the House Committee “closed four probes into me, which emerged from lies intended solely to smear me.”

“Instead of working with me to ban congressional stock trading, the Ethics Committee is now opening new frivolous investigations,” he added. “They are doing this to avoid the obvious fact that every investigation into me ends the same way: my exoneration.”

Suggesting that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is the reason for the investigation against him, Gaetz said, “Kevin McCarthy showed them the man, and they are now trying to find the crime.” The Florida representative was one of a handful of GOP representatives who moved to oust McCarthy in October 2023.

The Justice Department had taken over the House Committee’s investigation, but in 2023, the federal agency said it was not bringing forward any charges against Gaetz. The Ethics Committee took over the review process once more.