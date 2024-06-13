Ethics commission dismisses complaint against Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe

An ethics complaint filed against Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe over the possible misuse of government resources related to the initiative to covert the city's three public schools into charter schools has been dismissed.

The Florida Commission on Ethics in a June 12 press release notes that it dismissed during a June 7 meeting the complaints against Marlowe and 21 other individuals for a "lack of legal sufficiency."

"These reviews are limited to questions of jurisdiction and determinations as to whether the contents of the complaint are adequate to allege a violation of the Code of Ethics or other laws within the Commission's jurisdiction. As no factual investigation precedes the reviews, the Commission's conclusions do not reflect on the accuracy of the allegations made in these complaints," the release says.

The Florida Commission on Ethics has dismissed a complaint against Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe.

The complaint stemmed from emails obtained via a public records request by Save Our Schools Newberry, which was created to oppose the charter conversion, and appeared to show that Marlowe had been directing city staff to assist behind the scenes with the charter initiative.

"We believe that this a grave misuse of government resources, time and taxpayer money," said Tyler Foerst, co-organizer of Save Our Schools Newberry, on April 2 outside Newberry City Hall.

Marlowe responded to requests from The Sun for comment via text later that afternoon.

"I am proud to support parents and teachers in our community who were engaged in doing their due diligence on a complex community initiative. Any attempt to create a narrative that deviates from that simple truth is unfortunate and categorically false," he wrote.

The initiative to convert two of the three schools — Oak View Middle and Newberry High — failed after votes from parents and teachers were counted by Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton, acting as an independent arbitrator, on April 17.

The initiative for Newberry Elementary, however, remains muddled after a parent ballot was discovered inside a teacher envelope, leading to exactly 50% of the school's teachers voting in favor of the conversion.

Based on a initial presentation by Newberry Education First, the nonprofit behind the conversion effort, that said 50% plus 1 of the 44 eligible teachers needed to vote in favor for it to pass, the initiative appeared to fail.

Alachua County Public Schools quickly posted the result to its Facebook account.

"The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections has completed counting the votes for the charter conversion of Newberry Elementary and it did not pass," the post says.

Newberry Education First and Marlowe, however, claimed victory less than a month later based on an undated email from Department of Education Senior Chancellor Adam Miller.

Miller wrote that based on Florida Statute 1002.33(3)(b), the charter school conversion process must meet certain voting thresholds, including that “at least 50% of the teachers employed at the school voted in favor of converting the school to a public charter school.

"If a conversion charter school application is submitted to either the Alachua County School Board or the Charter School Review Commission, and the application can successfully demonstrate that at least half of the teachers voted for conversion, then the applicant has met the threshold requirement."

The email, however, makes no direct reference to Newberry Elementary School or a state rule that stipulates a majority of teachers at any given school must approve the change.

Despite a lack of clarity on the situation, the city of Newberry is preparing a charter school application, which is due Aug. 24. As part of that application, the city has selected six new board members, including UF compliance analyst Derek Danne; Florida Virtual School teacher Leslie McGehee; human resources manager Leslie Hayes-Morrison; Family Promise Executive Director Shari Jones; speech pathologist Veronica Kadala; and non-voting chair Chelsea Leming

Alachua County School District spokesperson Jackie Johnson wrote in a news release in early May that "the district had not received any official notification from the Florida Department of Education about changing the results of the Newberry Elementary School conversion vote."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida ethics commission dismisses complaint against Newberry mayor