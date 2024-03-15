Ethics Commission: Delay Beach official lied to get post on Downtown Development Authority

DELRAY BEACH — The Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics has reprimanded a board member of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority for lying about the location of his business to get appointed to the panel.

Richard Burgess said his attorney has instructed him not to comment on the ethics commission's finding when contacted by The Palm Beach Post on Thursday.

Burgess agreed to accept the reprimand on March 7 “to avoid the expense and time of litigation,” according to documents released by the ethics commission.

But he admitted he indicated that he operated a business in the downtown business district when, in fact, he did not. He sought a position on the DDA that could only be filled by a businessman whose company was in that area.

The DDA, an agency supported by a special tax imposed on downtown businesses, is designed to support and enhance the neighborhood. Its fiscal 2024 budget was more than $1.7 million.

“Any violation of the Palm Beach County Code of Ethics contributes to the erosion of public confidence and confirms the opinion of those who believe the worst about local government and public officials and employees,” the ethics commission said in its reprimand decision.

Delray Beach named man to authority after parking-fee controversy

The action comes at a time when the DDA’s marketing director, Suzanne Boyd, recently appeared at a DDA public meeting to complain that political "power brokers" such as Andre Fladell were interfering with the agency's operations.

She claimed that Fladell warned in April that the DDA needed “to keep quiet” about policies adopted by the City Commission. At issue was the DDA’s decision to notify downtown businesses of a doubling of parking fees.

A month later, in May, Burgess and Aaron Hallyburton filed applications to serve on the seven-member DDA board. City commissioners appointed them in June, and the two have been critical of the DDA since then.

As for Burgess’ application, ethics investigators discovered there were multiple instances where “false or inaccurate information” was provided. Burgess owns an auto repair shop, Dealers Pro Choice Charters, at 475 Southeast First Ave., which is outside the downtown district.

His application said he operated a business at 110 E. Atlantic Ave., a 50,000-square foot office building owned by Menin Development downtown. But according to the ethics board, an agent for Menin reported that Burgess has never leased space there.

Colleague challenged man to state address within downtown Delray Beach district

Burgess has been under fire for months from some of his fellow board members.

At a September meeting, treasurer Mark Denkler called on Burgess to list the suite he worked out of at the Menin building. He could not do so. Denkler also noted that his name was not on the building directory. Burgess said then he was the victim of “a witch hunt.”

Critics of Burgess are already questioning whether his votes should be reviewed considering the ethics board's finding that he was not qualified to be a member. The Commission on Ethics' reprimand does not address that issue or whether he should continue to serve on the DDA.

The settlement says any evidence contained in it are “inadmissible to prove any of the allegations alleged.”

