We need 'ethical, moral politicians to run for higher office; here's why

A what-if question: What if Donald Trump is actually guilty? Do you care? Does it change any of your thoughts? Should it change any of your thoughts?

It does for me and here is why. I am an independent voter who asks of my representatives of both parties, simple things: Run my county, state, and country logically, ethically, and by our Constitution.

More: How South Carolina's congressional delegation and others reacted to Trump's conviction

Locally, my representatives are State Rep. Mike Burns, County Councilman Joey Russo, and State Sen. Tom Corbin. I also know County Administrator Joe Kernell. I know them because they talk with me, and I am not a large donor. They do their jobs and are not tied up in court because they are good people and do not take actions that would lead them needing to defend themselves in court.

Burns, Russo and Corbin are the best of the Republican Party, and they represent me and the Republican people in my community whom I love so much. Trump, if he's guilty: shouldn’t we ask, as Republicans, for better?

Don’t stop there; it definitely goes both ways. Hunter Biden is about to be sentenced. Former President Bill Clinton should have faced court proceedings.

It shouldn’t be too much to ask for ethical and moral behavior from politicians. I believe in my local representatives, and I want to believe in my president. So, no matter what party you may vote for, I believe America is strongest when we have two good choices for the highest office in the land.

What can we do? Well, we can ask our local ethical and moral politicians to run for higher offices.

John Cain

Travelers Rest

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: We need ethical, moral local politicians to run for higher office