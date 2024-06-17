Ethical animal slaughter: How one Wisconsin program aims to make a difference

Kurt Vogel, director of the Humane Handling Institute, speaks with meat-industry trainees during a workshop about stunning equipment maintenance and repair.

Eleven years ago, in the small Wisconsin town of Plum City in Pierce County, Brandon Clare bought J.M. Watkins meat packing plant. With no experience beyond what he learned from the previous owners, he eventually found that the way that plant ran was getting outdated and not sustainable.

Changes needed to be made.

Clare found the answer in an emerging program just 40 minutes away.

The Humane Handling Institute at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls trains workers in the meat industry to ethically handle animals from farm to butcher shop.

“The whole idea is that we are focused on making sure that animals do not experience suffering and distress during that process, and we take that really seriously,” said Kurt Vogel, program director and UW-River Falls professor teaching animal welfare.

The program is a two-day workshop open to everyone, especially those associated with slaughter establishments.

Meetings are held on the UW-River Falls campus. The cost is $1,000 per participant for one workshop although grants are usually available.

How the Humane Handing Institute got started

The idea for the program came in 2010 when Vogel was working as an industry consultant. He realized almost all the animal welfare issues were a result of a lack of consistent training in how to handle and stun them.

“Stunning an animal prior to killing renders it unconscious and insensible to pain by disrupting normal brain function,” the Humane Slaughter Association notes on its website.

In 2013, Vogel started putting together an undergraduate research project that highlighted improper stunning as a big concern in handling livestock. But before Vogel could move forward, he needed project approval and funding.

In 2022, Gov. Tony Evers announced a $5 million investment in meat industry workforce training for the Meat Talent Development Program.

“I pitched this idea of starting a humane handling and stunning training center,” Vogel said. “They thought it was a really great idea and asked for a full proposal.”

Teaching ethical stunning

After receiving about $500,000 of funding, Vogel was able to launch the program in partnership with the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and UW-River Falls. The program focuses on hands-on experience with the proper use of equipment, including stunning.

Within the first year of offering training workshops, they had about 100 trainees. Their journey began locally but has since expanded to be recognized internationally.

The program teaches brain functions of different animals to educate trainees where and how to stun an animal to minimize harm. Models of animals are also used to create a no-pressure environment.

Vogel said that's the key issue: practice and training, over and over, both for animal well-being and worker safety.

“If we train people to be sensitive toward that, then we can really help to alleviate a lot of suffering because then they know exactly what to do,” Vogel said.

Like Vogel, Ashlynn Kirk, program manager for the institute, has a special passion for the workshops. Hers comes from her childhood.

"I grew up on a beef farm in central Wisconsin and I like to think that, you know, from the time that I've seen these little calves and raise them and then that next step in the process of sending them to a slaughter plant. I like to have some peace of mind," Kirk said.

What are the current program findings?

Kirk said the amount of positive feedback they've received has been heartwarming.

"There's been people that have given us hugs at the end of the workshop because they're so happy about the confidence that their employees have gained from working with us," Kirk said.

Although Vogel expected a positive outcome for livestock, he was pleasantly surprised to see how well the program resonated with trainees.

He explained that the first meat packing plant that worked with them had a long history of struggling with enforcement actions for improper stunning.

"It's really sensitive for the plant, right, because it's embarrassing for them," Vogel said. "And they've become one of our most outspoken supporters because of how much it's changed their culture because they know exactly what to do now."

Clare also said the program had resounding results for his plant. The program led him to buy an additional gate for his plant, which helped to maintain a more controlled environment.

"I go to this class, and it really helped us realize there's better ways of dealing with animals than what we're used to," Clare said. "It dealt more with looking at your plant through the eyes of the animal."

The first time, he went with his son. Then, he sent two of his employees who work the most with handling the animals.

"It worked out to be great for us because it taught us a lot about animal welfare, how to deal with animals and how to make sure that animals remain calm while they're at our facility," Clare said.

The future of meat

Long term, the program could have an impact, Vogel hopes, on the larger meat industry.

Thursday, they received a $1 million gift from the Rosen Family Foundation. The donation is expected to help ensure development and sustainability of the program.

“It's really central for the sustainability of eating meat in general, because it's not sustainable if we're inflicting suffering at every turn,” Vogel said. "Few things make your stomach turn worse than imagining the animal suffered that you're eating."

Contact Jolan Kruse at Jkruse@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What the workshop outcomes tell us about the future of meat