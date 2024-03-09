Ethel man dead in East Feliciana Parish car crash

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in East Feliciana Parish.

Troopers were called shortly after 12 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of LA 10 and LA 955 in East Feliciana Parish. Police identified the victim as Frank Stevens, 57, of Ethel.

According to LSP, Stevens was heading north on LA 955 proceeding towards LA 10 in a 2016 Toyota Scion when he collided into the front of a 2005 Toyota Sequoia that was heading east on LA 10 proceeding towards the intersection of LA 955.

Police said that Stevens was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Sequoia were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to LSP.

A routine toxicology sample was taken for testing.

