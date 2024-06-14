Etching event planned in Adelanto to combat catalytic converter theft

In an effort to curb the criminal trend of catalytic converter theft, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is hosting a free event to allow Adelanto residents to get identifiable information etched onto their converters later this month.

The event, hosted in partnership with the city of Adelanto and Victor Valley Towing, will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 22 at Richardson Park, 11600 Air Expressway, organizers said.

A worker etches identifiable information to a catalytic converter in an undated photo.

It will only be open to Adelanto residents, according to sheriff's officials. No appointment is needed.

During the event, identifying information such as driver license numbers will etched onto the valuable car components to make them easier to identify if ever stolen.

Opportunistic thieves target catalytic converters, which are often ultimately sold to metal scrap recyclers, due to valuable metals they contain.

In California, data indicates catalytic converter thieves prefer certain vehicles over others, according to National Insurance Crime Bureau. The most often targeted vehicles during the past three years in California are Toyota Prius, Honda Element, Honda Accord, Ford Econoline, Honda CRV, Ford F-250, Toyota Tundra, Toyota Sequoia, Ford Excursion and Toyota Tacoma.

