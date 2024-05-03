The Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower Is Coming. How You Can See It

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above desert pine trees in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada, on August 13, 2015. Credit - Ethan Miller—Getty Images

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which occurs each year as the Earth passes through remnants of Halley’s comet, is expected to reach its peak this weekend. Watchers can expect to see hundreds of meteors fill the sky in the pre-dawn hours. With the moon at a waning crescent, the show is expected to be even more vibrant than usual.

Here’s what to know about the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, and what to expect.

What is the Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower?

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower occurs annually, peaking in early May. This year, the Eta Aquarids became active on April 19, and are expected to continue until May 28, though the evening of May 4th, this Saturday, is expected to be the best time to view them. Eta Aquarid meteors are known for their speed, according to NASA. They leave behind glowing “trains” that can last anywhere from a few seconds to minutes. During the shower’s peak, roughly 30 Eta Aquarid meteors will be visible per hour in the Southern Hemisphere, and 10 per hour in the Northern Hemisphere.

What should I expect during a meteor shower?

When gazing at the sky on a clear night, it’s not uncommon to catch sight of a meteor or two—though they’re more commonly known as “shooting stars'. Meteor showers, however, occur when there are many meteors passing through the sky at once, and often occur annually or at regular intervals when the Earth passes through the trail of debris left by a comet. Meteor showers don’t require any special equipment to view.

Where can I see it?

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower will be visible in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres—including the U.S.— in the hours before dawn—though the Southern Hemisphere is expected to see more of a show. To view the shower, NASA recommends staking out a spot far away from city and street lights—and being prepared with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair.

“Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible,” NASA recommends, noting that It will take roughly 30 minutes for the meteors to become visible as your eyes adjust to the dark. “Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.”

