Estonian Foreign Minister: Macron's suggestion to send troops shifts paradigm in Ukraine support

Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, believes that the statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, indicating his consideration of the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, suggests that Western politicians are beginning to realise the importance of Ukraine's victory, and they are willing to do more.

Quote: "Macron's statement that he may consider sending troops to Ukraine was a paradigm shift. It indicates that the importance of Ukraine's victory has reached Western policymakers who make decisions and are prepared to do more."

Details: The Estonian Minister noted that to help Ukraine overcome the war imposed by Russia, the EU "should start by fulfilling the promises already made." Specifically, he reiterated that Ukraine has not yet received the promised one million rounds of ammunition.

Tsahkna also called on the EU to "be bolder and more ambitious."

The Estonian Foreign Minister acknowledged that there is currently no consensus on the issue of sending troops to Ukraine. However, he believes that "this (Macron’s statement) may change the stance of some countries towards immediate military assistance to Ukraine, as it would undoubtedly be an easier decision than direct intervention."

Quote: "It is important to note that the principle that ammunition should only come from the European defence industry has been cancelled. It's good that we are discussing different options, and our priority is to deliver ammunition to Ukraine as quickly as possible, obtaining them from wherever possible," added the Estonian minister.

He also recalled the statement by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who urged the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian central bank to purchase military equipment for Ukraine. Tsahkna considers this to be an important step.

"Russia must receive a clear signal that there will be no flexibility or return to normal relations until Ukraine wins, and the losses incurred by Ukraine are compensated. Through our actions, we must show that time is running out not only for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire democratic world but [also] for the aggressor," he emphasised.

Macron said last week that "we cannot rule out" the possible sending of Western troops to Ukraine. Later, he added that his resonant words were thought through.

Macron’s words drew criticism from the governments of the allied countries, whose leaders have stressed that they do not intend to send troops to Ukraine.

While the majority of NATO member states have ruled out sending troops to Ukraine, including such powerful players as Germany, the UK and the US, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, said on 28 February that he was thankful to Macron for starting the debate.

Moscow was outraged by Macron’s remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

