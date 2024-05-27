Estonian FM: Hungary 'under great pressure' to explain EU obstruction

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (L) talks with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna during the EU Foreign Ministers Council. -/European Council/dpa

Hungary came "under great pressure" to explain their continued obstruction of EU military aid for Ukraine at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Monday.

Budapest is blocking reimbursements from the European Peace Facility (EPF), an off-budget fund used for military equipment, as well as payments from the profits of immobilized Russian assets in the European Union, Tsahkna said in an interview with dpa.

"We have always topics with Hungary," he said, referencing previous disputes about financial aid for Ukraine and opening EU entry negotiations with the country. "But now we have to deliver."

Currently €1.5 billion ($1.63 billion) from the EPF is blocked by Hungary. A further €5 billion from the Ukraine Assistance Fund, a specific sum of €5 billion from the EPF, is also blocked.

Tsahkna noted the growing exasperation among EU countries. Nobody understands the reason "why they're blocking" now, he said.

Frustration was clearly on display among EU foreign ministers in Brussels with Hungary's continued blockade on EU decisions requiring unaminity.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that "apparently, about 41% of resolutions by EU on Ukraine have been blocked by Hungary."

"We have to start seeing this as a systematic approach towards any efforts by [the] EU to have any meaningful role in foreign affairs," he said.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said the bloc can not let EU military support to Ukraine be taken hostage "of other decisions which [have] nothing to do with the specific issue."

Hungary has previously linked EU aid for Ukraine with the disbursement of EU funds for Budapest, which had been frozen over corruption and abuse of power allegations.