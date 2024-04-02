Estonia and Lithuania support Dutch PM Rutte as next NATO head

Estonia and Lithuania say they support Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's candidacy to become the next NATO secretary general.

"After thorough discussions, we are certain that Mark Rutte is prepared to take measures to strengthen the alliance and that Estonia can support his ambitions," the Foreign Ministry in Tallinn announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who was herself has been discussed as a possible successor to outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, also expressed her approval of Rutte.

In Lithuania, President Gitanas Nauseda said after a meeting with Rutte in Vilnius that the Dutchman was one of the politicians who recognized the threat posed by Russia early on and who radically changed his attitude towards Russia.

Rutte was also particularly sensitive and understanding towards the threats faced on NATO's eastern flank, Nauseda said.

Rutte needs the approval of all 32 NATO members in order to be appointed secretary general of the alliance. He could now have the support of 28 alliance states, though Hungary and Romania, among others, are not seen to be supporters of the Rutte, who is primarily backed by the US, Britain and Germany.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis is also running for the post.