Estes Park, Johnstown name new police chiefs to start this summer

Estes Park and Johnstown welcomed new leaders of their respective police departments last week.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ian Stewart has been named chief at the Estes Park Police Department, starting in June. Jeff Strossner, a commander with the Colorado Springs Police Department, will take the helm as Johnstown's chief of police in July.

Stewart was named interim police chief for the town of Estes Park in December, shortly after Chief David Hayes announced his retirement effective Dec. 22.

Stewart was among 30 applicants for the position, and he was among the four finalists who completed interviews, did presentations and participated in meet-and-greets with the police department and community May 16 and 17, according to a news release.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ian Stewart has been named the new chief at the Estes Park Police Department. He had been serving as the interim chief since December.

“Ian has done an excellent job for the department and the community since his interim service began in December," Town Administrator Travis Machalek said in the news release. "The community’s involvement throughout the recruitment and hiring process was invaluable, and I received strong support for hiring Ian to continue serving Estes Park. His rapport, knowledge and experience made him the standout among some very strong candidates.”

Stewart has about 25 years of law enforcement experience. Stewart most recently worked as the operations division commander for the sheriff’s office, overseeing patrol, emergency operations, strategic planning and data, special operations, and special events across Larimer County, according to the news release. He also led the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force from 2020-2023, and he previously served as a firefighter with the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Service and has his Emergency Medical Technician certification.

“I am honored and excited to be selected for this position and to be part of this great team of employees serving the Town of Estes Park and the Estes Park Police Department," Stewart said in the news release. "Together we will continue forward, focusing on our relationships with community members and partners to provide the best possible public safety services for Estes Park.”

Strossner will assume his role as chief of police in Johnstown on July 8, according to a news release. He'll be bringing 28 years of experience in law enforcement to the role, including 15 years in leadership roles.

Strossner began his career in Manitou Springs before becoming a police officer in Colorado Springs, eventually holding several leadership positions, including training division commander, management services division commander, specialized enforcement division commander, Falcon Patrol Division commander, internal affairs lieutenant, patrol division lieutenant, sergeant and detective.

“I am deeply honored to join the town’s leadership team,” Strossner said in the news release. “Success in policing is built on the foundation of community support. I look forward to creating community-based partnerships to keep our community safe and secure.”

Strossner has focused on building relationships and fostering community engagement throughout his career, according to the news release. He has facilitated neighborhood watch groups, established volunteer programs and worked with the Colorado Springs downtown development authority.

His leadership experience includes budget development and oversight, emergency management and policy development, according to the release.

“Jeff Strossner’s extensive experience and proven leadership make him an excellent choice for our community," Town Manager Matt LeCerf said in the news release. "We are excited to welcome him to Johnstown and look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on our police department and the community as a whole.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Northern Colorado towns Estes Park, Johnstown select police chiefs