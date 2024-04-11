Estero man arrested after video shows dog's brutal beating during walk

An Estero man faces animal cruelty charges after authorities say at least two bystanders captured him beating and kicking his dog on the eve of National Hug Your Dog Day.

Beckham McLeod, 20, faces aggravated animal cruelty charges after the Lee County Sheriff's Office said at least two bystanders caught him taking his shoes off before he stepped on King's neck and kicked him in the face Tuesday.

McLeod was booked into the Lee County Jail just after 4 a.m. Wednesday and remained in custody Wednesday afternoon without bond set.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, deputies responded to Coastal Village apartments, off Three Oaks Parkway, which is an off-campus housing venue featuring four-bedroom apartments near Florida Gulf Coast University. Pamela McCabe, spokesperson for FGCU, said the off-campus housing site isn't affiliated with the university.

Marceno said McLeod wasn't affiliated with the university, and he said McLeod didn't have criminal priors.

The sheriff said a caller observed McLeod "violently beating his dog," King. He said the witness recorded McLeod while he remained on the line with a dispatcher.

A graphic video shows McLeod kicked, stomped on and dragged King. McLeod then pulled King with the leash before kicking him in the chest, Marceno said.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, announced the arrest of Beckham McLeod, 20, on animal cruelty charges.

"While the recording may have stopped, what I fear is what King went through before and after," he said. Deputies located McLeod at his home within minutes.

When deputies contacted McLeod, he reportedly asked, "What? I can't reprimand my dog?," Marceno said.

Marceno said King will remain in the care of Lee County Animal Services until he finds his new home. King was the only animal at McLeod's address, Marceno confirmed.

"Give your dogs a hug," Marceno said, commemorating National Hug Your Dog Day. "And hope and pray that King will have the same exact hug this day next year."

McLeod is next due in court May 13 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Lee sheriff: Estero man arrested after video shows beating of dog