Estero High School Class of 2024 graduates; see the festivities in dozens of photos

Estero High School Class of 2024 graduated Saturday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.

The approximately 325 seniors at the high school were among about 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

The school was founded in 1987.

The school's mascot is the Wildcats, and the colors are white, navy and red.

Estero High School is off of River Ranch Road.

See dozens of photos of their ceremony and celebration:

