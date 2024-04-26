Estate atop private bluff lists in California. See the ‘exceptional architecture’

A home with a unique exterior look — and drool-worthy interior — has landed on the real estate market in a secluded paradise: Malibu, California.

The oceanside five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home — which is listed for $19.95 million — offers captivating views of the Pacific and more.

“An extremely private bluff top Malibu retreat, Casa Linda showcases exceptional architecture and ocean views from Palos Verdes to Point Dume,” the listing on Coldwell Banker Realty says.

“Featuring design by Marshall Lewis AIA, Casa Linda was crafted over 10 years and extensively updated in 2022, mirroring the hillside with curved walls and seamless indoor-outdoor living.”

Features of the home include:

High ceilings

Chef’s kitchen

Fire place

“Ribbon staircase”

Office

Gym

“Glass pocket doors”

“Zero-edge pool”

BBQ kitchen

Fire pit

“With a wine cellar, elevator, Sonos sound and Tesla home battery system, Casa Linda provides an amazing self contained paradise estate with absolute privacy,” the listing describes.

An incredible Malibu oceanfront home on a ridge.

The home on the bluff is listed at just under $20 million.

