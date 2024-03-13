Essex Junction post office tapped for $9 million makeover, improvements for workers

A vital Essex Junction mail processing facility is slated to undergo a significant makeover soon.

The United States Postal Service facility, located at 8 New England Drive, will be transformed into a local processing center and attain various renovations to improve service efficiency. Despite this, regular operations will continue without disruption.

The Essex Junction site is one of many Postal Service locations across the country scheduled to receive a facelift thanks to the agency’s $40 billion investment strategy, Delivering for America.

The postal service created Delivering for America three years ago in hopes of bouncing back from “operational and financial catastrophe,” according to a USPS press release.

A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021.

By summer 2020, the company had lost $137 billion and sat just 60 days away from depleting its cash savings. At the same time, the Postal Service faced the consequences of aging vehicles and long-neglected infrastructure, “which led to shameful workplaces,” the press release said.

“Even more shocking, there was no plan to deal with this dire situation and that would create a self-sustaining, reliable Postal Service that could effectively serve Americans for years to come,” the press release said.

To improve service quality and efficiency, the Postal Service instigated Delivering for America, which will span a decade.

The Postal Service intends to invest $7 million to $9 million into the Essex Junction facility, with $3.9 million allotted for a new sorting machine to maximize delivery services and $4 million for modernization and maintenance efforts. Postal service employees will benefit from updated lighting, bathrooms and breakrooms.

Despite significant renovations, no “career employees” at the Essex Junction site will be laid off.

“If any change ultimately affects our pre-career workforce in the facility, that is the very nature of a flexible workforce category,” the press release said.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Essex Junction VT post office gets upgrade under Delivering for America