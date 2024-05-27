Esquibel Prescribed Fire planned for Carson National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Carson National Forest fire managers have a prescribed burn planned north of Tres Piedras. It’ll be called the Esquibel Prescribed Fire.

The burn could start as soon as May 26, but the weather will influence when it begins.

“As we do for each prescribed fire, we are watching the weather and conditions very closely,” said District Ranger Angie Krall, “If the forecast changes for the worse, so will our plans, and the work will be postponed.”

The unit will be 2,962 acres and is located south of Forest Road 83 and northwest of Tres Piedras. Click here for a map.

Forest floor fuels will be targeted, like downed branches, brush, and leaf litter. Ignitions can last up to two days.

