ESPN Host Committed 'Fireable Offense' With Trump 'White Supremacist' Tweet: White House Aide

WASHINGTON — ESPN should consider firing host Jemele Hill for calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says.

WASHINGTON — ESPN should consider firing host Jemele Hill for calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says.

“I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN,” Sanders said during Wednesday’s press briefing.

WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Jemele Hill's tweets calling Trump a white supremacist were "outrageous" and a "fireable offense." pic.twitter.com/dpsLWAb5Pv — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 13, 2017

Asked by The Washington Post’s David Nakamura why an influential African American sportscaster might make such a comment, Sanders said, “I’m not going to speak for that individual, but I know that the president has met, again, with people like Senator [Tim] Scott, who are highly respected leaders in the African-American community.”

Scott is a Republican from South Carolina.

Trump is “committed to working with them to bring the country together,” Sanders said. “I think that’s where we need to be focused, not on outrageous statements like that one.”

Hill, who co-hosts ESPN’s “SC6” with Michael Smith, lashed out at Trump in a series of Twitter posts on Monday, calling the president a “white supremacist” unfit to serve in the White House.

“Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists,” she tweeted.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Hill went on to call Trump “the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime,” and said “his rise is the direct result of white supremacy. Period.”

In a statement on Tuesday, ESPN said Hill’s comments about Trump “do not represent the position” of the cable network. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate,” the statement said.

Related: Curt Schilling Fired by ESPN for Social Media Post On Transgender Ruling (2016)

For more news videos visit Yahoo View, available on iOS and Android.