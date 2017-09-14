ESPN's Jemele Hill Speaks Out About 'White Supremacist' Comments On Trump

ESPN’s Jemele Hill is not backing down from comments she made on Twitter earlier this week about President Donald Trump, but she said she regretted putting the network that employs her in an “unfair light.”

Days after calling Trump a white supremacist on Twitter, the ESPN host released a statement about what she called the “elephant in the room.” Hill wrote that the comments she made about Trump expressed her personal beliefs and that she has unconditional respect for ESPN and her colleagues.

So, to address the elephant in the room ... #Factspic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

Hill’s statement came hours after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the ESPN host’s messages “a fireable offense.”

On Monday, Hill, who co-hosts ESPN’s “SC6” with Michael Smith, attacked the president in a series of tweets, labeling Trump a “white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.” She also said the president was ignorant and unfit to serve.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

ESPN released a statement the following day, saying Hill’s point of view does not represent the network.

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

On Wednesday, CNN reported that ESPN issued another statement indicating the network had accepted Hill’s apology.

“Jemele has a right to her personal opinions, but not to publicly share them on a platform that implies that she was in any way speaking on behalf of ESPN. She has acknowledged that her tweets crossed that line and has apologized for doing so. We accept her apology.”