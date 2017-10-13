Espanyol squanders chances in 0-0 draw against Levante

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Levante in the Spanish league on Friday after it wasted several scoring chances.

Forward Leo Baptistao sent two point-blank shots over the bar, Sergi Darder hit the crossbar, and Gerard Moreno had a goal waived off for a questionable foul.

Moreno appeared to have scored with a header in the 82nd minute, only for his goal to be annulled when the referee ruled he had pushed a defender in the area.

"I think we played a great game, but it was one of those nights when the ball just didn't want to go in," Espanyol defender David Lopez said.

The draw left promoted Levante in 10th place with Espanyol right behind in 11th before the rest of the games in the eighth round are played this weekend.