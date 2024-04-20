Escontrias STEAM Academy campus celebrating 100 years in education

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The community of Socorro is planning a big birthday bash for a school that is turning 100 years old.

The Escontrias STEAM Academy will be celebrating 100 years that the campus has served the educational needs of the Socorro community under different names.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the campus, 205 Buford Road.

Escontrias STEAM Academy Courtesy of SISD

The campus became the Escontrias STEAM Academy at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Previously, the 100-year-old campus was named the Escontrias Early Childhood Center and served Pre-K through 1st grade and the newer Escontrias Elementary served 2nd through 5th grade.

The two campuses were combined under a new initiative to provide a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) learning environment as one campus.

The older campus, originally named Escontrias Elementary, has served Socorro since 1924.

The birthday celebration will include performances by students at the STEAM academy and other students from the surrounding feeder pattern. There will be free game booths, jumping balloons provided by academy teachers, a car show, merchandise vendors and food trucks.

If you are interested in performing or serving the festival as a vendor, you can learn more by clicking here. You can also email Principal Jesse Aguirre at jaguir01@sisd.net.

