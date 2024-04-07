Escondido veteran paralyzed after motorcycle accident

TechCrunch

A decade has now passed since Meta (née Facebook) announced plans to acquire the startup for $2 billion. A decade after the deal was announced, it’s safe to say that the VR headset hasn’t changed the world we live in. “Immersive gaming will be the first, and Oculus already has big plans here that won't be changing and we hope to accelerate,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote at the time.