Escobar cruises to rematch with Armendariz Jackson; plus other results

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here is a rundown of some other key local races from the Texas Primary.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, soundly defeated challenger Leeland White in the Democratic Primary for Congressional District 16. Escobar tallied 86.27 percent of the votes or 28,031 votes, according to unofficial final results released at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. White had 13.73 percent or 4,463 votes.

In the Republican primary, Irene Armendariz Jackson ran unopposed. This sets up the third time that Escobar and Armendariz Jackson will face off in the general election.

In the Democratic Primary for county tax assessor, incumbent Ruben P. Gonzalez beat challenger Art Lujan Seelig. Gonzales tallied 77.12 percent of the votes or 25,536, according to unofficial final results. Lujan Sellig had 22.88 percent or 7,575 votes.

The Republicans did not have a candidate for this position.

There were about a half dozen constable races.

In the Democratic Primary for Constable 1, Andrea “Andi” Baca and Frank Almada are headed to a runoff, according to unofficial final results.

Baca leads with 40.66 percent or 2,019 votes, followed by Almada with 38.63 percent or 1,918 votes. Saul Gutierrez followed at 12.37 percent or 614 votes and Tony San Roman trailed 8.34 percent or 414 votes.

In the Democratic Primary for Constable 2, Danny Zamora is the unofficial winner at 57.25 percent or 1,939 votes over Jeremiah Martin Haggerty, who had 42.75 percent or 1,448 votes.

In the Democratic race for Constable 3, Hector Bernal is the unofficial winner with 61.12 percent over Eileen Lopez, who had 38.88 percent or 2,261 votes.

In the Democratic primary for Constable 4, Luis “Louie” Aguilar is the unofficial winner with 59.84 percent or 2,356 votes over Robert M. Lopez, who had 40.16 percent or 1,581 votes.

Ozzie Carrasco ran unopposed in the Republican primary for Constable 4 and will face Aguilar in November. Carrasco was the only Republican candidate for constable in the county.

In Constable 5, Democrat Manny Lopez is the unofficial winner with 59 percent of the vote or 3,006 votes, over Rito Rubio, who had 41 percent or 2,089 votes.

In Constable 6, Place 1, Democrat Javier Garcia is the unofficial winner at 61.31 percent or 3,223 votes, over Rafael Chavez III who had 38.69 percent or 2,034 votes.

In Constable 7, Angie Sommers ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.