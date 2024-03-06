Escaped prisoner who left Fort Pierce hospital apprehended in Orlando, police said

FORT PIERCE — A 19-year-old man considered an escaped prisoner who left HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital last month was apprehended Wednesday in Orlando by federal officials, a Fort Pierce Police spokesperson said.

Justice Reynolds was captured in Orlando by U.S. Marshals after investigators said he fled on foot Feb. 1 from Lawnwood hospital in Fort Pierce where he had been taken from an Okeechobee County juvenile facility, according to information from police and April Lee, police spokesperson.

Reynolds was not in the custody of Fort Pierce police at the time, but officers were called to find him when it was learned he left the hospital, Larry Croom, police spokesperson, said at the time.

Reynolds left the hospital after misleading the hospital staff by saying he was there voluntarily, according to Lee, but he really was under supervised release from a juvenile commitment program and had been transported in custody from New Horizons of Treasure Coast to the hospital for treatment.

Because Reynolds escaped from their custody, and because he has a criminal background, the case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Lee.

No other information about Reynolds’ apprehension Wednesday was available.

Another arrest made: Second arrest in alleged animal cruelty case in western St. Lucie County

Hours long search: Reported escaped prisoner from Fort Pierce apprehended in Port St. Lucie

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Man considered escaped prisoner caught after leaving FP hospital