Escaped pig leads deputies on chase in Louisiana

March 14 (UPI) -- A loose pig led Louisiana sheriff's deputies on a "brief foot pursuit" before a "farm-raised" deputy was able to rope the runaway animal.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said four pigs were spotted on the loose in the Dixie Ranch Road area of Slidell, and three were quickly captured.

The remaining swine suspect, nicknamed "Miss Piggy," took off running, leading deputies on "a brief foot pursuit" through a wooded area, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The post said "farm-raised" Deputy Katie Robbins was able to rope Miss Piggy and take the animal into custody.

The pig was reunited with her "co-defendants" at the St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services.

Authorities are now trying to identify the owner of the animals so they can be returned home.