Escaped inmate, shooting suspect found and arrested in Idaho, police say case may be linked to homicide

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

MERIDIAN, Idaho (ABC4) — Idaho law enforcement located and arrested an escaped inmate and a shooting suspect in Twin Falls, Idaho Thursday after a vehicle pursuit involving multiple agencies.

Idaho State Police said law enforcement agencies have investigated and searched for escaped inmate Skylar Meade and shooting suspect Nicholas Umphenour since 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, the men were located, arrested, and taken into custody with no further incident or injury, ISP said.

University of Utah program ranks top in world

Following tips and investigative leads, authorities said they believe the suspects fled northbound from Treasure Valley to north central Idaho. Through their investigation, detectives reportedly found the car used in the escape near Leland, Idaho.

Additionally, ISP said law enforcement is investigating two homicides potentially tied to the escape, in Nez Perce and Clearwater counties. Both homicides reportedly involve adult male victims.

No further information is available on the homicides, but ISP said detectives are actively investigating. The county coroner will provide the identities and official cause and manner of the deaths.

ISP said law enforcement believes the capture was successful thanks to the hundreds of tips from the public and the multiple responding law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with relevant information or tips on this incident is asked to call the Idaho Statewide Tip Line at 1-833-610-1026.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.