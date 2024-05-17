Escaped Chambersburg prisoner captured

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Brayan Ulloa-Pelaez has been captured after escaping Chambersburg Police on Friday.

Police say Ulloa-Pelaez had run from them along 281 North Second Street while handcuffed.

Brayan Ulloa-Pelaez picture, via police

Brayan Ulloa-Pelaez picture, via police

According to online court documents, Ulloa-Pelaez faces a non-traffic summary of theft of services from an incident on Friday in Chambersburg Borough.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.