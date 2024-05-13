Escanaba receives $20 million in grants for clean water projects

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Numerous communities around the Upper Peninsula have been awarded grants from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

These grants are part of the MI Clean Water Plan. The money comes from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Of the roughly $23.3 million in grant funding announced on Monday, $20 million of that is headed to the City of Escanaba.

Below is a description of the project for Escanaba:

This project includes watermain replacement, lead service line replacement, and water tank upgrades in the City of Escanaba. In addition to facility upgrades to the South Water Tank and associated watermain work in the tank area, watermain replacement will take place in twelve distinct areas throughout the City of Escanaba, with a total watermain replacement of approximately 7,625 lineal feet, including replacement of inoperable valves and hydrants. The project will replace aging watermain and improve water flows and reliability throughout the system. An estimated 135 full lead service line replacements will take place along these new watermains in addition to approximately 605 lead service lines throughout the city.

WJMN has contacted the Escanaba City Manager to learn more about the project.

Four other Upper Peninsula communities are also receiving grant funding. This money is intended to help identify or verify lead service lines in preparation for replacement.

Those communities are:

Osceola Township, $176,000

Village of Calumet, $247,000

City of Houghton, $250,000

Crystal Falls Township, $200,785

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJMN - UPMatters.com.