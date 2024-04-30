Escanaba man dies in crash attempting to pass ambulance with lights and sirens on

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – An Escanaba man has died and two other people were left with severe injuries following an incident in Wells Township on Monday.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), a crash happened along US-2/41 involving two pickup trucks just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

MSP reports an ambulance with Rampart EMS was driving west on US-2/41 with its lights and sirens on. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass the ambulance. The truck then hit a parked Dodge Ram, which was on the shoulder of the roadway because it was yielding for the ambulance.

The driver of the Silverado died at the scene as a result of the crash. The driver and passenger of the Ram were taken to OSF St. Francis Hospital to be treated for severe injuries. Their condition is not being released at this time.

MSP reports that while the incident remains under investigation, reckless driving and failure to yield for an emergency vehicle were factors in the crash.

Names of those involved in the crash have also not been released.

