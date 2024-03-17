Escambia warns scammers are using lost animals to fleece pet owners

One of the worst nightmares a pet owner can experience is losing their beloved animal, and a current scam in Escambia County is looking to exploit pet owners' worry and desperation.

The county's Department of Animal Welfare says residents have been receiving fraudulent texts and social media messages targeting those who have lost their pets, asking for money or access to personal devices.

"I can't imagine going through the experience of losing your pet, then you think somebody found it and it ends up being a hoax is pretty frustrating," John Robinson, the director of Escambia County's Animal Welfare department, told the News Journal. "It has to be stressful for them, and it's stressful for our staff as well just because we want all those animals to get back home as well."

Robinson says, locally, these scams appear to randomly pop up throughout the year, and the FBI warns similar scams are common across the country.

"Scammers know that pet owners become distraught when their loved four-legged family member is missing," an FBI news release says. "Scammers have pretended to be Animal Services and demanded money to pay for their pet’s injuries before releasing their pet to them. They are also going onto popular social media platforms creating fake profiles, joining missing pet pages, and then posting about a hurt animal. They allege that they have taken them to the veterinarian and are looking to find the owner, only to swindle money out of them, leaving the pet owner heartbroken and with less money. They have even set up fake companies that are 'the best in finding missing animals.'”

How to spot red flags in this scam

The FBI recommends that pet owners take following the precautions to help prevent being taken advantage of by scammers.

Always ask to see your pet in person or ask the entity that claims to have your animal to share a detail about your pet you didn’t include in the lost pet social media post, photo or flyer. If a response to your post or flyer elicits a response like this, proceed with caution:

They say they have your pet but can’t provide photos

They offered the exact image you posted but edited it to lighten or change the background

They make threats regarding your pet

They make excuses about why you can't see your pet in person or in photos

They ask for money or other sensitive information like a Google verification code

Also, if you're considering paying for a lost pet recovery service, like a pet detective with a trained search dog, be sure to check their references and verify the source of the person’s training.

What is the Escambia County Animal Welfare department's policy on lost pets?

"Animal Welfare staff will never ask for funds to be sent digitally to redeem a pet or access to a personal item," the county says. "Redemption fees will be calculated at the time of redemption and paid in person."

If you have a missing pet, check 24PetConnect under the Escambia County Animal Services and the “I Lost A Pet” section.

The Animal Welfare and Adoption Center averages around 300 animals in the care at any given time, with several coming and going each day. Due to the volume of animals and changing population, county staff are unable to identify any animal over the phone or by email.

If the county has your pet, you will need to come to the shelter, 200 W. Fairfield Drive, with proof of ownership. Proof of ownership can include pictures of your pet, vaccination records, identifying marks on your pet, tags and/or microchips. If your pet is indeed at the shelter you will need your state issued identification card or drivers’ license in order to reclaim them.

There will also be a fee associated with the redemption, which varies with every pet, based on vaccination status, length of stay and other factors. Here are a list of fees, only to be paid in person, if the Escambia County Animal Welfare houses your lost pet:

Boarding fees - $7 per day cat/$10 per day dog

Quarantine/legal hold - $10 per day cat/$15 per day dog

Rabies vaccination (if not current) - $15

Microchip - $15

County license - $7 to $30

Other redemption fees - based on intake procedures, medical needs, license status and number of offenses

Any citations for violations of county ordinances. Multiple citations can be issued.

The hours of the shelter are noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The 24PetConnect website also includes a "Found a pet" tab where citizens can submit a found pet notice and help reunite an owner with their furry family member.

If you have received any scam messages regarding your lost pet, report the interaction to the Federal Trade Commission on its website at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County Animal Shelter lost pet scams on the rise