Escambia and Santa Rosa County Student of the Week for May 7-10 announced

Congratulations to West Florida High School’s Caleb Murphy. Murphy is this week's Escambia and Santa Rosa County High School Student of the Week.

Murphy won with 26.51 percent of the vote. Runner up Justice Hestle finished in second with 22.2 percent of the vote.

A new week of voting will start on Tuesday, May 14 so make sure to vote!

Here's the nomination submitted for Murphy and details on the other nominees:

West Florida High School - Caleb Murphy

Caleb Murphy, 11th grade: Caleb is one member of WFHS's electric car design and racing team who qualified for FPL's Regional Electrathon contest in Jacksonville. In addition to helping build and design the car, Caleb also drove the car and never needed to pit, a feat in and of itself, as professional drivers and more seasoned teams were unable to accomplish. Because this is the first year that WFHS has fielded a team, his accomplishments are more impressive.

Pine Forest High School - Justice Hestle

Justice Hestle, 12th grade: Justice works hard and is always polite and respectful in class. Has a 98 percent attendance rate and is a positive person in all her classes.

J.M. Tate High School - Joseph Yasurek

Joseph Yasurek, 12th grade: Joey is a wonderful young man. He is a leader in JROTC and also helps out with TV production. In addition, he often volunteers with many other programs as well. He is kind, respectful, and a role model/mentor to the underclassmen. One of Tate's teachers stated "I haven't taught him since his freshman year (he is a senior now), but he makes it a point to stop by my room and say hello each day. When he was in my class, he always tried his best and asked questions if he didn't understand. He is just a great person overall!"

Success Academy - Adrianna Lee

Adrianna Lee, 11th grade: Adrianna is a hard worker and very polite student. She has been on track all year and should easily meet her goals by the end of the year.

Escambia High School - Sierra Wilkes

Sierra Wilkes, 11th grade: Sierra is an 11th grade student at Escambia High School with a 3.9 GPA. Sierra has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to her studies and has consistently excelled across a diverse range of subjects. As a student enrolled in AP Art History, AP Computer Science, Chemistry Honors, AP US History, AP English, Algebra 2 Honors, Latin, and Theatre, Sierra exemplifies a well-rounded academic profile. Sierra is currently enrolled in AP Art History and AP Computer Science online through Florida Virtual Academy. She currently has an A in both classes, which is a pretty impressive feat for a class where she’s basically working on her own. In Chemistry Honors, Sierra strives to understand every concept thoroughly and her understanding of the classroom material is so great that she tutors her fellow classmates. In AP English, the teacher stated “Sierra is wonderful, erudite, creative, industrious, and brilliant. She has and does consistently perform among the finest of my scholars (100% Grade), and both her personal character as well as daily conduct are unquestionable”. In Latin, Sierra’s gold medal on the National Latin Exam ranks her among the top Latin students in the country. Sierra has also spent countless hours learning about Roman customs and memorizing and performing a passage in Latin in preparation for state competition. Her efforts were rewarded with 1st place awards in both categories. Furthermore, Sierra's involvement in Theatre highlights her creativity and collaborative spirit. Whether on stage or behind the scenes, she demonstrates leadership and a genuine passion for the performing arts. Sierra has shown advanced skills and passion for each topic and has impressed her leaders with her willingness to learn and curiosity. Overall, Sierra's academic achievements, coupled with her commitment to extracurricular activities, make her a deserving candidate for Student of the Week. She serves as an inspiration to her peers.

Booker T. Washington High School - Lindsey Lawrence

Lindsey Lawrence, 12th grade: Lindsey single-handedly organized the SGA 5K Charity Race which earned $10,000 for Communities Caring at Christmas. She is also the president of Student Government and the producer of the BTWHS morning news. Lindsey works hard to helps others and always does it with a smile on her face.

Pace High School - William “Will” Koger

William “Will” Koger, 12th grade: Will has completed over 65 service hours through BETA Club this school year. He currently has a 4.7 weighted GPA (4.0 unweighted) with a rigorous schedule including Biotech, Dual Enrollment, and AP courses. Will is involved in multiple extracurricular activities and works as a line cook in Pensacola when not at school. Recently, Will represented Santa Rosa County as a member of the team competing in the 37th Commissioner's State Academic Challenge, placing third in the state.

Navarre High School - Giselle McLaughlin

Giselle McLaughlin, 10th grade: Giselle is a part of the basketball team and the flag football team and was also recently accepted into the National Honor Society. Not only is she athletic and intelligent, but she also led the flag football team's booth at the Raider Games, and works exceptionally well with the ESE population of all ages. She is an outstanding young woman!

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Student of the Week for May 7-10 announced