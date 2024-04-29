Escambia and Santa Rosa County Student of the Week for April 23-26 announced

Congratulations to Northview High School's Tyler Riggs. Riggs is this week's Escambia and Santa Rosa County High School Student of the Week.

Riggs won with 60.81 percent of the vote. Runner up Owen Giberman finished in second with 19.04 percent of the vote.

A new week of voting will start on Tuesday, April 30 so make sure to vote!

Here's the nomination submitted for Riggs and details on the other nominees:

Northview High School - Tyler Riggs

Tyler Riggs, 12th grade: Tyler has an unweighted GPA of 4.0, and that is an amazing accomplishment. He is also a State Degree Recipient from our State FFA, which is the highest honor available. He is currently competing in the screening process to be a State FFA Officer. He is the Dekalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award Winner, which is reserved for only one student in each FFA Chapter.

JM Tate High School - Marco Angel

Marco Angel, 11th grade: Marco has volunteered to be the Aggies mascot. Most people do not know that the bones on the top of Marco's foot are fused. Taking on the mascot role is physically challenging, but he was up to the task and was at all football games. In addition, Marco's mother had shoulder surgery on her dominant arm. So, Marco had to take on numerous responsibilities such as chauffeuring his mother everywhere and helping her with everyday tasks and most anything else that arises. Marco never complained and never let others know of his troubles. Although the struggle is real, he keeps his chin up and remains positive.

Booker T. Washington High School - Cody Goodman

Cody Goodman, 12th grade: Cody Goodman was selected to represent ECPS as a US Presidential Scholar Nominee. He is also in the Aviation Academy and ROTC.

Gulf Breeze High School - Owen Giberman

Owen Giberman, 10th grade: Owen recently advanced to the final round of the 2024 Incubate Debate National Championship (hosted at The Bolles School in Jacksonville), where he came in seventh place in our most competitive national final round yet. In the round, Owen debated whether there is a climate emergency and whether college DEI programs should be abolished.

