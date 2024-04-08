Escambia / Santa Rosa 2040 Workshop set for this month

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Balancing development with environmental protection is a critical question for the Florida panhandle as significant population growth is expected over the coming decades.

A workshop called “Escambia / Santa Rosa 2040” is set for Tuesday, April 23, at 5 p.m. at the downtown Pensacola Public Library to address the issue.

Woman told hotel worker God said to go on interstate shooting spree, Florida troopers say

EVENT LOCATION:

The workshop will discuss how a surging growth in population will affect land use and water quality in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

1000 Friends President Paul Owens will present two growth scenarios for 2040, which he developed in collaboration with the University of Florida’s Center for Landscape Conservation Planning and Center for Coastal Solutions experts. Participants will delve into the two growth scenarios at the workshop.

UPDATE: Bond set for Loxley man accused of filming boy in a gas station bathroom

Owens will discuss the differences in the outcomes based on whether the two counties continue on their current growth patterns or pick a more compact, sustainable development.

Discussion will also include policies to promote environmentally responsible development and gather insight from local leaders and planning professionals.

The workshop will feature a presentation and a question-and-answer session.

Afterward, Pensacola-based Coastal Organizer for Healthy Gulf in Florida and Alabama Christian Wagley will lead a walking tour where he will highlight examples of a compact, bay-friendly environment.

President Biden sends letter to Mobile murder victim’s mother

Those who attend will gain insight into how sustainable practices can go hand-in-hand with urban planning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.