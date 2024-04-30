Escambia plans hearing to decide if Children's Trust is exempt from $445K in annual taxes

Escambia County staff is recommending a public hearing at the next Board of County Commissioners meeting, Thursday to consider Escambia Children’s Trust’s (ECT) request for an exemption from paying taxes into a trust fund that benefits the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).

Escambia Children’s Trust requested the exemption in March after the board voted to request ECT pay into its nine CRA districts. County leaders are also seeking back payment of more than $1.1 million the county says ECT should have paid into the CRA since the organization launched three years ago. Future collections would be at least $445,000 a year, depending on taxable land values.

The trust was approved by voters in 2020 and is responsible for allocating more than $10 million in property taxes to fund initiatives and services to help children and their families, especially those with the greatest need.

The county argues that as a taxing authority ECT should pay appropriate tax increment revenues, but it hasn’t been contributing since it was established.

Escambia commissioners have not yet voted on the issue. In March, ECT Executive Director Lindsey Cannon asked for the opportunity to discuss it first and children’s trust attorney Meredith Bush requested the exemption, saying that state statute requires a public hearing when an exemption request is filed.

Bush also added that state law requires that projects funded by tax funds collected from a special district benefit that district's purpose, which in the case of the ECT is serving children. ECT research shows only the Cantonment CRA plan contains any projects or programs related to children.

If the board denies the exemption and moves forward with requiring ECT to pay into its CRA districts, Escambia County would become only the third major children’s trust in the state that is required to pay into local CRAs.

Out of 11 counties in Florida with major children’s service councils only Broward County and Miami-Dade County are required to pay into local CRAs, according to Florida Alliance of Children's Councils and Trusts. The others are exempt either because the children's trust pre-dates any local CRA or the local governments have not requested it.

ECT says the children’s trusts in Broward and Miami-Dade counties also keep track of the tax dollars paid into local CRAs to ensure the money is being used for the purpose of serving children and aligns with the organizations’ goals.

The county commissioner’s board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 2, at 221 Palafox Place. Escambia Public forum begins at 4:30 p.m., and the regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia Children's Trust public hearing on CRA tax exemption