Escambia man wanted for allegedly shooting person during armed robbery of home

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 20-year-old man Wednesday for an attempted murder and robbery that occurred on North P Street Tuesday.

Patrick J. Ferrell allegedly asked the victim for money, but the victim refused. Ferrell then arrived at the victim's home where the alleged crime occurred.

20-year-old Patrick J. Ferrell Jr. is wanted by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office for attempted homicide and robbery after allegedly shooting a victim and fleeing after stealing cash.

"A short time later, Ferrell arrived at the victim's residence, entered the victim's home, took cash and shot the victim before fleeing," an ECSO release says.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ferrell, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

