Escambia High School's engineering academy is global leader in NASA challenge | Guestview

In 2014, one student’s passion for entering the NASA Challenge has now transformed the lives of many students and elevated the prominence of the Escambia High School team on a global level. The program has come a long way since first entering the esteemed competition. In 2023, the Escambia High School team took first place, beating out 48 competitors from eight countries.

Hands-On learning

The NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge encourages the research and development of new technologies for future mission planning and crewed space missions to other planets. This incredible hands-on learning experience gives students around the world, from high school through graduate school, a chance to use and enhance their design and engineering skills and test technologies to assist future astronauts on real space endeavors.

The NASA Rover experience is far more than academic. Students design and build a functional vehicle, some aspects of which, have the potential to be used by NASA. They want to see all of the engineering that went into the development of the vehicle, including CAD models and drawings, mathematical analytics of individual systems, prototyping, and testing, thorough safety and contingency plans, and budgeting. NASA wants students running this project like they run their engineering projects at NASA.

The students are so excited to work on this project and attending the actual competition is unlike anything they could experience in the classroom. They are there with students, from all different grades, from all over the world. They learn from each other and compare notes. When you’re a high school student and you’re getting compliments from, and even winning against, students from universities like Auburn and LSU, it’s a thrill and inspires them to pursue this at a higher education level and as a career.

We’re working with NASA, which has very strict guidelines. This process has also taught us and the students about following a robust process with firm protocols and deadlines. If you miss something, you miss your chance to compete.

Future success

We’ve had many students in the Engineering Academy pursue engineering in college and now have successful careers in the field. One example is a student who took on a strong leadership position with the Rover project her senior year, and then went on to earn a Mechanical Engineering degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She is now working for Collins Aerospace with plans to move into space operations with the company. We’ve also seen some of our former Escambia High School students at the NASA Rover Competition with their university teams, which we love to see. It’s very fulfilling to know that we’re impacting these students' lives.

Community support

The local business community has been a great support to us. Almost everything we do, we try to do ourselves, but we simply couldn’t do this large-scale project without their help. We would never have gotten to our first competition in 2014 without Truly Spokin’ Bicycle Company donating parts and sharing knowledge. They continue helping us with their expertise and by finding good prices on expensive components like transmissions.

We fabricate all sorts of parts out of aluminum, steel, carbon fiber, wood, and 3D printed plastic, but sometimes we require a part that we don’t know how to create with our tools or skill levels. From just about the beginning of our endeavor in this project, Performance Machining Services of Pensacola has been unbelievably generous with their time and expertise in helping us with these crucial parts. We could never thank them enough. We also have local businesses who regularly support us financially, like Huber Engineering, Brown Helicopter, Perdido Bay Golf Club, and many other businesses and individuals who have donated once or twice. This project simply wouldn’t be possible without them, and we are truly grateful for their generosity.

The Escambia High School team has been accepted again to attend the competition in 2024 after a lengthy submission process. The annual event takes place at NASA’s US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. They will be making design improvements from what they learned from their previous winning submission and making necessary adaptations to meet this year’s competition rules.

The team could not embark on this incredible endeavor without the support of the local community. If you’re a business who would like to support the Escambia High School NASA Rover team, or you’d like more information about the program, contact Mr. Tim Deloge at tdeloge@ecsdfl.us.

Dana Boddy is principal of Escambia High School and Timothy Deloge is a teacher and advisor.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia High School's engineering academy is leader in NASA challenge