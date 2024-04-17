Escambia County Sheriff’s Office seeks ‘missing and endangered’ 29-year-old

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 29-year-old considered “missing and endangered,” News 5 has learned.

According to an ECSO Facebook post, German Antonio Sanchez-Osorto was last seen around 10:50 p.m. on April 16, leaving the 110 block of Creekside Court.

Officials say Sanchez-Osorto is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 180 pounds.

The post says he may drive a 2016 blue Honda Civic with a Florida tag # Y21FVJ.

Anyone with information on Sanchez-Osorto’s whereabouts can call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

