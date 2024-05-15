Escambia County Sheriff’s Office seeks car reportedly involved in shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car believed to have been used this week in a shooting.

The 2018 Hyundai Sonata, with an Indiana tag that says “CIJ457,” reportedly was used in a May 14 shooting on the 100 block of Diego Circle, an ECSO Facebook post said.

The vehicle, which is listed as stolen, was last seen traveling eastbound on Diego Circle with “3 or 4 males,” the ECSO post said.

Any of the vehicle’s occupants should be considered armed and dangerous, the ECSO said.

Anyone with information about the car can call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or ECSO at 850-436-9620.

