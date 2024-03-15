Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announces opening of real-time crime center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The new $1 million facility at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has everything law enforcement needs to respond faster and catch suspects.

It features a large video surveillance display and over 836 cameras all around Pensacola. Twelve analysts can access license plate readers, track deputies, see live video feeds and track gunshots in real time.

The real-time crime center helped hunt down two people Wednesday suspected of stealing phones from a Verizon store.

“We got some video and some still photos,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “We immediately processed those to our analysts at our real-time crime center, and they were able to identify not just them but also the vehicle.”

Simmons said the real-time crime center will be beneficial to everyone.

“I want the best for our guys, and I want the best for our citizens, so we can have a reduction in crime ultimately,” he said. “But really so we can catch the bad guys and put the bad guys in jail.”

Residents can also do their part to fight crime by allowing law enforcement to access their home surveillance system. The program is called Connect Escambia.

