Escambia County proposes more parking requirement for new developments

Developers in Escambia County will have to abide by new rules when it comes to providing parking in their building plans if county leaders pass a proposed amendment to the land development code.

The ordinance modifies certain parking requirements to address what county leaders say are “insufficient parking provisions” in some developments leading to more cars than spaces available for them in some residential areas.

County leaders say the goal is to ensure safe and adequate parking for residents and visitors.

To address the overflow, county engineers reworked the design standards manual of the land development code. The changes include using parking demand ratios to determine the number of off-street parking spaces required for development.

Single-family dwellings, including townhouses and manufactured (mobile) homes would be required to have at least three parking spaces. If the dwellings have four or five bedrooms, a minimum number of four parking spaces would need to be provided.

A two-family dwelling would require two spaces per dwelling unit and multi-family dwellings would require a minimum of two spaces, plus one space for each additional bedroom over two bedrooms.

Multi-family developments on Pensacola Beach would require two spaces per dwelling unit and 1.5 spaces per dwelling unit on Perdido Key.

Some Escambia County Commissioners pushed for the changes after seeing cars overflowing and lined up along the streets outside of the University of West Florida where many students live in apartment complexes and residential neighborhoods.

The amended ordinance also requires dormitories as well as fraternity or sorority houses to provide one parking space for each bed.

The proposed amendment changes are on the agenda for Thursday’s board of county commissioner’s meeting at the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place.

Agenda review is scheduled for 9 a.m. Public Forum is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by the regular commission meeting at 5:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Parking in Escambia County could be increased under new proposal