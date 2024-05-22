Escambia County house fire under investigation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida authorities are investigating an early-morning house fire.

According to a Facebook post, Escambia County Fire Rescue units E6, E7, SQ3, E1, L12, S4, BC2, and BC3 responded to the 8600 block of Handicare Street around 3:18 a.m. on reports of a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews noted that “heavy flames were visible” at the front of a home.

(Escambia County Fire Rescue)

With the help of Escambia County EMS, Florida Power and Light, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the post noted that “ECFR crews worked rapidly to control the fire and brought the situation under control by 8:38 a.m.”

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident, and “several personal items were recovered,” according to the post.

However, the home’s occupants will be displaced while repairs are made.

The fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire and Arson, according to the post.

