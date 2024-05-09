Escambia County first responders ‘train for every possible scenario’ at Grain Bin Rescue class

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue Department says they “train for every possible scenario,” and that’s what they were doing Wednesday in Santa Rosa County.

According to a Facebook post shared by the department, ECFR Special Operations Team members attended a specialized rescue class hosted by the Jay Volunteer Fire Department.

During the Farm Bureau Insurance course “Grain Bin Rescue,” ECFR team members trained with other area first responders to learn life-saving techniques for saving someone trapped in a grain bin.

The post notes that the class showed “how quickly someone can become trapped” and “the best practices to ensure a safe removal for first responders and the victims.”

“This exposure to the hazards and special situations of this agricultural emergency allowed the team members to train with other area responders in these life-saving techniques,” the post said.

