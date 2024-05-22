Escambia County cuts checks to help historic cemetery, renovate community center

A long overlooked, historic Black cemetery in Warrington is getting some much-needed support from Escambia County.

The Board of County Commissioners agreed to give $25,000 to help maintain Good Hope A.M.E. Cemetery at their regular meeting on Monday.

The money is allocated from the Tourist Development Council and is in addition to $225,000 already appropriated for the cemetery’s maintenance from West Florida Historic Preservation.

In April, District 2 Commissioner Mike Kohler, whose district includes the cemetery, helped organize a clean-up of the site. More than 100 people turned out to help.

Kohler was approached by area civil rights activist Ellison Bennett about the overgrown conditions at the cemetery, which dates back to the mid-1800s and where generations of Black residents are buried.

The cemetery has been lost and found more than once due to overgrowth and neglect.

The funds will be used to help maintain the cemetery and keep it in good condition.

Savilla Davis-Murphy cleans around her father’s headstone during Saturday’s community cleanup at Good Hope A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Warrington. More than 100 volunteers attended the cleanup of the 19th century cemetery.

Ferry Pass Community Center getting needed facelift

Escambia commissioners also approved a contract to begin work on renovating and improving the Ferry Pass Community Center at 8800 N. 9th Avenue, in District 4.

They agreed to spend $658,045 to hire contractors to begin the work designing and building a new parking lot, entrance drive, stormwater detention, landscaping, fencing and lighting.

There are also plans for Escambia County Facilities Management to renovate the existing 8,000-square foot building located on the site

The project is being funded with American Rescue Plan Act monies.

