Escambia County completes Jackson Creek Floodplain Restoration project

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County announced the completion of the Jackson Creek Floodplain Restoration Project.

The project, funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Gulf Environmental Benefit, restored a section of Jackson Creek and the surrounding land by planting 4,100 trees in the area.

A floating litter trap was also placed in the area to catch debris and trash, according to a press release. (Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the environmental nonprofit American Rivers, managing floodplains is important because, “When we manage rivers wisely, we can keep communities safe and enjoy all of the benefits healthy rivers provide.”

“Restoring floodplains to give rivers more room to accommodate large floods is the best way to keep communities safe,” the nonprofit added. “Giving rivers more room provides a number of other benefits including clean water; open space for agriculture, recreation and trails, and habitat for fish and wildlife.”

Officials with Escambia County shared that the project did help the environment in the region.

“The project included significant ecosystem restoration and invasive species removal, which improved wetland habitat and provided natural stormwater treatment for the Bayou Chico watershed,” the release said.

“The restoration of Jackson Creek has numerous benefits, from stormwater treatment and flood mitigation to habitat restoration and water quality improvements. I’m excited to complete this incredibly important project, and I look forward to continuing to make stormwater and water quality improvements throughout District 2,” District 2 Commissioner Mike Kohler said.

