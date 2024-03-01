Escambia County completes Brownsville sidewalk project

BROWNSVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Lee Street Sidewalk Project to provide additional connectivity in the Brownsville community by adding nearly one mile of new sidewalks along West Lee Street has been completed, according to an Escambia County spokesperson.

The project added 5,066 feet of sidewalks on West Lee Street from S Street to Green Street. It connected to existing sidewalks recently added near the Brownsville Community Center.

Escambia County installed the sidewalks as a part of the county’s overall revitalization efforts for the Brownsville neighborhood. This includes more than 4 miles of new sidewalks, more than 7 errors of repaved roadways and additional playground and exercise equipment at the Brownsville Community Center park.

(Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

(Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

(Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

New sidewalks recently completed along West Lee Street in Brownsville. (Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

“By completing exciting projects like this, we are continuing to invest in Brownsville and make it a safer, more walkable neighborhood,” District 3 Commissioner Lumon May said.

“Sidewalks are a vital part of creating a walkable, connected community, and I look forward to continuing to add new sidewalks in Brownsville and throughout District 3.”

The Escambia County Engineering Department managed the project with county staff ensuring the project was completed ahead of schedule.

Active Escambia County projects can be found online.

