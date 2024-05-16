Escambia County to begin project to reduce stormwater flooding

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County’s Construction Management Division is getting ready to begin work on a construction project that officials hope will help to reduce stormwater flooding.

According to a release, construction is set to begin in June along Bronson Road for a Drainage Improvement Project.

(Graphic courtesy of Escambia County)

The project will include the construction of an open ditch along Bronson Road and the installation of a pipe and ditch system running to Trout Bayou.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the release. The roadway will be open during the construction, though officials say traffic may be reduced to a single lane at times.

For more information about the Bronson Road Drainage Improvement Project, visit Escambia County’s website.

