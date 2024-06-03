Escambia County approved 10 residential projects to lay groundwork for 700+ new homes

Escambia County’s Development Review Committee approved 10 residential projects during May which are laying the groundwork for more than 700 homes to be added to the county.

May’s approved projects will be developed in different areas around the county, ranging from Southwest Pensacola to Cantonment.

Here are the residential development projects that were approved by Escambia County’s DRC during May:

Third Wawa approved for Escambia County: Another Wawa store is coming to Escambia County. Here's where and what to expect.

Bellview Pointe Subdivision

Northwest Pensacola was approved for another residential project in late May.

The Bellview Pointe project was approved to turn a 16.12-acre site into a subdivision of 62 single-family townhome lots.

The project will also create two new roads, Bellview Pointe Circle and Bellview Pointe Lane, while extending Forest Pines Drive, according to its approved final plat drawings.

Forest Pines Drive will be the only road that leads out of the new subdivision.

The Bellview Pointe residential development project was approved to develop a 16.12-acre site into a subdivision of 62 single-family townhome lots.

Fallschase at Pathstone (Phase 4)

The Fallschase at Pathstone project is an ongoing residential development that’s had multiple phases approved over the past couple of years. The DRC approved the project’s master plan in 2019, then approved its revisions in 2022.

Phase four of the project was approved on May 8 to develop 47 single-family residential lots on a 16.29 acre site off of Fallschase Boulevard.

Two new roads will be developed as a part of this phase, which will be named Bailey Court and Burch Court. Both roads will connect to Fallschase Boulevard.

Developers applied to the DRC for approval of the project on Feb. 8.

Phase four of the Fallschase at Pathstone project was approved to develop 47 single-family residential lots on a 16.29-acre site off of Fallschase Boulevard.

Gavin’s Landing

The Gavin’s Landing project was approved by the DRC to create 47 attached single-family residential lots off of Giese Lane using a 6.42-acre site, according to its Development Order.

One new road will be created as a part of the Gavin’s Landing project called Golden Eye Drive.

The project’s developers applied to the DRC for approval on Feb. 16.

The Gavin's Landing Townhomes project was approved to create 47 attached single-family residential lots out of a near 7-acre site off of Giese Lane.

Green Hollows Minor Subdivision

A project to develop a minor subdivision called Green Hollows was approved during May.

The Green Hollows project will create four lots out of a 115-acre site including wetlands off of Highway 99. Three of the lots will be 20 acres, while the final one is planned to be about 55 acres.

The project's developers applied for approval from the DRC on April 12.

The Green Hollows minor subdivision project will create four residential lots out of 115 acres of land.

Helms Ranch Subdivison

More than 100 acres of land off of Helms Road will be turned into hundreds of single-family lots following county approval of the Helms Ranch Subdivision project during May.

According to the project’s Development Order, 385 lots and multiple new roads will be developed as a part of the project using 115 acres of undeveloped land in Beulah. The new subdivision will also be connected to Helms Road as a part of the project.

The project’s developers filed for approval on Feb 2.

The Helms Ranch residential project was approved to create nearly 400 single-family residential lots using more than 100 acres of land.

Kaheeley Ridge (Phase 3)

Phase three of the Kaheeley Ridge subdivision project was approved by Escambia County’s DRC during May to turn a 2.95-acre site in Beulah into 11 single-family residential lots.

The subdivision will connect to Isaac’s Lane, according to its Development Order, and the project was filed with Escambia County on Jan. 25.

Kingsfield Manor (Phase 1)

The Kingsfield Manor residential development project for the Cantonment area had its first phase approved during May.

The first phase will create 43 single-family lots using an 18.63-acre site off of West Kingsfield Road, according to the project’s Development Order from Escambia County.

The project is being developed off of West Kingsfield Road and will include the creation of two new roads: Emerson Drive and Grayson Drive.

The project’s developers have been working to get approval from the DRC since last July.

Phase one of the Kingsfield Manor residential development project was approved to develop 43 single-family lots using more than 18 acres of land

Mallard Landing

A new subdivision called Mallard Landing was approved for development in southwest Pensacola during May.

The Mallard Landing project will develop 22 single-family residential lots using a 8.28-acre site off of Turnbuckle Trail, according to its Development Order from Escambia County’s DRC.

One new road named Carlstrom Lane will also be developed during the project, according to its approved final plat drawings.

The project’s developers filed for its approval on Feb. 20.

The Mallard Landing residential project was approved to develop 22 single-family residential lots using more than eight acres of land.

Sanctuary (Phase 1)

The first of two phases for the Sanctuary residential project were approved for development at the end of May.

The project will include the creation of 100 single-family lots in Cantonment using about 33 acres of land out of an approximately 75-acre parcel.

Sanctuary will be developed off of Coweta Road, according to its approved final plat drawings. The project’s developers applied for approval on March 14.

Phase one of the Sanctuary residential development project was approved to create 100 single-family lots using about 33 acres of land.

Sonnyboy Lane Homes minor subdivision

Escambia County’s DRC approved a development project to create five new homes on Sonnyboy Lane during May.

The project will split a 0.98-acre parcel into five lots, which will each hold a one-story home, according to its site plans.

The project’s developers initially applied for approval during last November.

The Sonnyboy Lane homes project was approved develop five lots for one-story homes using a near one-acre parcel

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County new subdivisions planned in Beulah, Cantonment beyond