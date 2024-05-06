Escambia County, Alabama dog missing for more than 2 months; $500 reward offered

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama family has been missing their dog for over two months, but they are not giving up.

Mobile Police say vehicle struck by gunfire

Photos of Fang, a beloved husky who’s been missing for more than two months. (Courtesy of Faith Lane)

Faith Lane, the dog’s owner, took to Facebook to share about Fang, a husky who has lived with the family since he was 10 months old.

In her post, Lane shared that Fang went missing on Feb. 12 near Janes Mill Road in Castleberry.

POSSIBLE LAST SEEN LOCATION:

Lane told WKRG News 5 the story of how Fang went missing, and it all started on what seemed to be a regular day.

According to Lane, she took her daughter to the bus stop for school and let Fang and her other husky, Kenzie, out to pee.

When Lane returned, she said Kenzie was there, but Fang was gone.

Lane said she knew something was wrong since the two were never apart, especially during mealtime.

Neighbors said they last saw Fang around Appleton Road, but Lane’s family continued to look, with no sign.

POSSIBLE LAST-SEEN LOCATION:

Lane said she and her family still look for Fang daily and have posted flyers all across her area.

2 women accused of stealing over $5,000 in products from Fairhope Publix stores

There is currently a $500 reward for whoever can find Fang, according to Lane’s post.

That’s not all.

She offered up her 2023 Viper-e dirtbike in addition to the monetary reward.

Anyone with tips on Fang’s whereabouts can call 251-538-0569.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.